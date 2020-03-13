Hosts Real Kashmir FC come up against Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) FC in the I-League in Srinagar on Saturday as the battle for a runner-up finish heats up.

Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan have already won the title.

The Snow Leopards lie fourth in the league with 22 points from 15 games while TRAU are fifth with the same number of points, but having played two games more. Nothing but a win will satisfy both sides on Saturday.

Real Kashmir’s Scottish coach David Robertson was taking things one day at a time.

“Even though I feel we had a very inconsistent season, we still find ourselves in with a shout for second place, but almost every team is eyeing that position. We still have five games left and it will be tough, such is the competitiveness and standard of the league.”

Real Kashmir’s performance at home has been disappointing this season as they have notched up three wins out of seven games and lost two.

The upcoming match will be their fifth on the bounce at home and they go into the game having been beaten by East Bengal in the previous encounter.

TRAU, on the other hand, will be buoyed by their win at home in their last clash against Indian Arrows. That was their second win in as many games after having beaten former Champions Churchill Brothers.

Their captain Princewill Emeka, who has struck three times this season, said, “We have started to get things together again and we know that if we keep doing the right things, we have it in us to beat any team in this league. We are going to go with the attitude of winning three points.”

The home side will be hamstrung on the day with two key contributors in Danish Farooq and, more importantly, Kallum Higginbotham having to miss out due to suspensions, an advantage TRAU will look to drive home.