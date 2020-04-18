After declaring Mohun Bagan the champion, the 2019-20 season of the I-League and the remaining 28 matches were officially suspended on Saturday due to the extended nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Green and Maroons were made the champions as they had already taken an unassailable lead at the top of the points table, even though four rounds of matches were left to be played.

The decisions were taken in a meeting of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) League Committee, General Secretary Kushal Das and I-League CEO Sunando Dhar.

Apart from calling off the season and declaring Mohun Bagan the champions, the meeting made five other recommendations that have been submitted to the AIFF for the official confirmation.

In light of the above, the Committee deliberated various matters and recognising COVID-19 global crisis as a force majeure event of unique and unprecedented circumstances, recommended the following to the AIFF Executive Committee.

1. The Committee recommended that the 2019-20 season be deemed to be concluded.

2. That Mohun Bagan be declared as the Hero I-League champion for the 2019-20 season as they stand atop current standings in the Hero I-League until the point of suspension on March 14, 2020.

Furthermore, Mohun Bagan with 39 points from 16 matches enjoy a point difference which is insurmountable by any other team even if all other matches had been played and concluded as a normal course of action.

3. With regards to the remaining clubs, and noting the concerns expressed by many of them in writing, the League Committee recommended the remaining prize money (apart from the champion’s prize money) be equally divided among the remaining 10 participating clubs.

4. The Committee also recommended that there be no relegation from the Hero I-League 2019-20 season.

5. In reference to the Hero 2nd Division, the Committee waits for approval over regulatory matters from the AIFF Executive Committee and the Asian Football Confederation to understand the feasibility of organising a shorter duration tournament next season for qualification to the Hero I-League 2020-21.

6. Meanwhile, with nearly 500 matches yet to completed in various youth leagues, the Committee felt it would be an injustice for kids and youth players to be compromising with social distancing, and hence, recommended to stand by the conclusion of all youth leagues in the current season – the Hero sub-junior League, the Hero Junior League, the Hero Elite League, and the U-17 Khelo India Girls League – and start afresh from 2020-21 season.

7. Understanding the current crisis, the Committee felt it needed to be flexible as per AIFF Academy Accreditation is concerned — as the primary objective is to increase participation of clubs and players. Hence, the Committee recommended for an extension of the deadline for submission of the requisite documentation after the ongoing lockdown is revoked.