Ahead of Australia’s clash with India for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 title on Sunday, Megan Schutt has revealed that she hates to play against India as the Women in Blue have got the wood on her.

“I just hate playing India — they’ve got the wood on me,” Schutt said as quoted by IANS.

Notably, the first semifinal match of the ongoing biennial event between India and England got washed out due to rain. However, India advanced to the final of the tournament on virtue of better points in group stage.

Australia, meanwhile, defeated South Africa by 5 runs (DLS method) to set up a final clash with India.

Schutt admitted the prowess of Indian openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana, who took her in the very first over during last month’s tri-series.

“Smriti and Verma have got me covered. That six in the tri-series was probably the biggest one I’ve ever been hit for,” said Schutt.

“There are obviously some plans we’re going to revisit as bowlers. Clearly, I’m not the best match-up to those two in the powerplay. They find me quite easy to play,” she added.

Schutt’s economy rate in the shortest format is 5.98, but against India it is 6.93. Her wickets also cost significantly more, coming at 24.66 a piece against the Women in Blue compared with a career figure of 15.68.

(With stats and inputs from IANS)