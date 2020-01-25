India’s new wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul, who has been handed the responsibility to collect the ball behind the stumps since regular keeper Rishabh Pant’s injury, said that he is enjoying his latest job profile.

Rahul on Friday smashed 56 off 27 balls as his 99-run stand with skipper Virat Kohli set up India’s remarkable chase of 204 runs against New Zealand in the first T20I of the five-match series.

“I enjoy staying behind the stumps and it also gives me a great idea about how the pitch is playing, and I can pass on that message to the bowlers and the captain with field-sets and everything. As a keeper, that’s also your responsibility to stay active and pass the message on to your captain as to what lengths are better and what I feel we can do better,” Rahul said at the post-match press conference as quoted by IANS.

“It is extra work but staying behind the stumps also helps batting,” he added.

Team India’s decision to hand Rahul the gloves raised many eyebrows but the Karnataka lad’s safe and fast hands behind the stumps has kept the critics at bay.

“I’m quite honestly loving it (wicketkeeping). At the international stage, it might seem very new and it might seem like I’ve never kept. (But) I’ve kept for my IPL franchise for the last 3-4 years, and I’ve kept for my first-class team as and when there is an opening. I’ve still stayed in touch with wicketkeeping,” Rahul said.