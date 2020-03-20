India star pugilist Mary Kom, who booked herself a second Olympic berth in this month’s Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Jordan, hopes that the mega event would be played on its schedule that is from July 24 to August 9.

The six-time world champion, who has self-isolated at her Delhi residence since returning from the Asian Olympic Qualifiers, thinks that the quadrennial event is just too huge to be shifted.

“I don’t think the Games will be postponed or cancelled. It is too huge an event to be shifted just like that. It will cause chaos. In any case, it’s not in my hands. So, it’s better I don’t say much,” said Mary Kom as quoted by PTI.

The outbreak of the virus has seen several countries, including India, putting travel restrictions which has nearly brought the world to a halt. Meanwhile, the players are unable to travel abroad in order to prepare for the upcoming Tokyo Games.

“Some planning is required. I haven’t yet made up my mind, Training here is also pretty smooth. There is nothing missing. We will see how the situation is in the next couple of weeks before deciding on whether going outside is an option,” said Mary Kom, adding, “Till then, everyone please stay at home and don’t forget to wash your hands.”

Notably, the virus, which has already been declared pandemic by the World Health Organization, has so far killed over 10,000 and infected over 245,000.