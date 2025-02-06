‘I don’t think Liverpool will be any less anxious than Spurs’: Ange on Carabao Cup QF

Ahead of Tottenham Hotspur’s trip to Anfield for the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals, Ange Postecoglou believes that PL leaders Liverpool will be equally anxious as his team heading into the tie.

“It’s a big occasion for everyone. It’s a semi-final. I don’t think Liverpool will be any less anxious than us. It’s a big game for both clubs. You recognise that, you embrace that, but ultimately if you want to be successful these are the games that you want to be involved with because the alternative is, you’ll be at home on the couch watching two other teams on the TV wishing you were there.”

Spurs do have a huge task on their hands, despite having a 1-0 advantage, with this being Liverpool’s 20th appearance in the final four of the League Cup, only once previously losing both legs of a semi-final (versus Southampton in 2016-17). Since that two-legged defeat to the Saints, the club have progressed from each of their last six major cup competition semi-finals.

Postecoglou went on to reveal that Micky van de Ven is unlikely to feature in the semi-final. The defender, who was ‘kept on ice’ for Sunday’s win at Brentford as a precautionary measure, continues to build his fitness at Hotspur Way after returning from injury in last week’s Europa League win over Elfsborg. Ange said both Micky and Cristian Romero, who has been out since early December, will continue to ‘tick over’ in training until they are ‘absolutely ready’.

“With Micky, and Romero to a certain extent, I feel like we’ve got to be a bit more conservative with them. Micky got through the game alright, but I don’t think he feels he’s ready for that step up to the Premier League, the intensity of it.

“The same with Romero. Look, after losing Radu for the rest of the season, really disappointing for him and for us, my view and decision is that we’re not going to risk these guys, keep them ticking over in training and try to make sure they are absolutely ready, without any more setbacks. The other guys who are edging closer as well, similar lines with them as well,” he added.