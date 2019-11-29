Bengaluru FC waited for four matches to register their first victory of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL). But having won two in their last two, they will be hoping to extend the winning run when they travel to Hyderabad on Friday.

Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2019-20: Match Details

Date: November 298, 2019

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium

Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2019-20: Match Preview

In their first-ever ISL, Hyderabad FC have a single victory and find themselves relinquishing at the bottom of the table.

The game against Bengaluru FC will be the toughest for the newbies who have conceded a total of 12 goals in five matches thus far. On the other hand, the visitors have just seen their net being disturbed on one ocassion in this season.

Coach Phil Brown, though, still has the trust in his players and belief they can revive their fate in the upcoming fixtures.

“We do not deserve to be where we are in the league table. However, if we keep on working hard and put honest performances, things will change. We are feeling the pressure as we are 10th. But all I can ask is that the boys give their 100% while they are representing the club,” Brown was quoted as saying ahead of the match.

Bengaluru FC, meanwhile, are not taking their dismal opponents lightly and believe they will be more determined than ever for a win.

“Hyderabad need the points, so it’s going to be a tough game for us. Especially after you lose a game in the manner that they did, you want to come back from it and be focused so they are going to be better than they were before,” said Bengaluru coach Carles Cuadrat.

Also, Bengaluru FC will be looking to shed their over-dependence of India captain Sunil Chhetri and play a more equal game. Winger Udanta Singh and striker Manuel Onwu will be hoping to get their form back.

While for Hyderabad, much will depend on how Marcelinho plays up front. Also the likes of Bobo, Marko Stankovic and RObin Singh will be expected to lif their game.

Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2019-20: Team News

Hyderabad FC: The Phill Brown-managed team have had a serious injury concern in their maiden season. The latest addition in the injury list is their main defender Adil Khan who hurt himself durng the national duty.

Bengaluru FC: The Blues will be hoping that Onwu and Rahul Bheke return to their full flow after missing out their last match against Kerala Blasters before the national break.

Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2019-20: Probable Starting XI

Hyderabad FC: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Gurtej Singh, Rafa Lopez, Matthew Kilgallon, Mohammad Yasir, Marko Stankovic, Rohit Kumar, Nikhil Poojary, Marcelinho, Robin Singh, Bobo.

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Harmanjot Khabra, Albert Serran Polo, Juanan, Nishu Kumar, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Udanta Singh, Raphael Augusto, Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri.

Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2019-20: Match Prediction

We predict a 2-0 win for Bengaluru FC.

Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2019-20: Live Streaming Details

Where can I watch the Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2019-20 match on television?

The Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2019-20 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How can I watch the online streaming of the Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2019-20 match?

The online streaming of the Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2019-20 2019-20 match will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV app.