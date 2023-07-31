Huge snake halts play in Lanka Premier League

The introduction of T20 competitions has allowed for year-round action for the best cricket players. Additionally, it has resulted in a massive rise in the amount of money coming in, which has improved salaries and facilities. Nevertheless, there are some occurrences that are on the verge of odd to unbelievable like a snake invaded the ground on Monday, and stopped a Lanka Premier League 2023 match between Galle Titans and Dambulla Aura.

We could only capture this 𝗛𝗶𝘀𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗰 moment due to our world-class 𝙎𝙣𝙖𝙠𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙩𝙧𝙚!#LPL2023onFanCode #LPL pic.twitter.com/lhMWZKyVfy — FanCode (@FanCode) July 31, 2023 Advertisement

The event occurred during Dambulla’s 181-run pursuit’s fifth over. The umpires attempted to drive the snake off the field when the game was stopped, and Galle Titans star Shakib Al Hasan was seen waving.

Star cricketers from around the world are preparing for the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023, which is set to take place in Sri Lanka from July 30 to August 21.

These players include Babar Azam, Shakib Al Hasan, and David Miller. Popular international athletes like Babar Azam, Shakib Al Hasan, and David Miller, as well as well-known Sri Lankan athletes like Thisara Perera and Wanidu Hasaranga, Angelo Mathews, and captain Dasun Shanaka, will all be present during the upcoming season, which will feature matches at both Kandy and Colombo for the fourth time.