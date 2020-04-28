Tennis legend Rafael Nadal has mourned the death of former Liverpool and Ireland striker Michael Robinson.

The 19-time Grand Slam winner took to Twitter to post a picture of his with Robinson and extended his support to the forward’s family.

“We woke up with the sad news of the death of one of our own. You were the one who always made us happy about sport. We are grateful to you. D.E.P @michaelrobinson

“A hug and all possible encouragement to your family,” said Nadal in a tweet in Spanish.

Nos levantamos con la triste noticia del fallecimiento de uno de los nuestros. Fuiste quien nos alegró siempre el deporte. Te estamos agradecidos.

D.E.P. @michaelrobinson

Un abrazo y todo el ánimo posible a su familia. pic.twitter.com/SRi5GvlLvj — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) April 28, 2020

Robinson has passed away at the age of 61, confirmed a tweet from his official handle on Tuesday.

“With tremendous sadness we inform you of Michael’s death. It leaves us with a great emptiness, but also countless memories, full of the same love that you have shown him. We will be eternally grateful to you for making this man SO HAPPY, he never walked alone. Thank you,” read the post.

Robinson, who played for Liverpool from 1983-84, helped the Reds win the Premier League, European Cup and League Cup. Notably, the Ireland striker had also played for another Premier League giants Manchester City in 1979-80.

Robinson played 24 matches for the Republic of Ireland in 1980-86, scoring four goals.