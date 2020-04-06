Veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was angered by the news of a fire caused in Jaipur because of firecrackers that were burst on Sunday at around 9 pm when PM Modi had called people to switch off lights and light diyas and lamps as a show of unity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Harbhajan retweeted a video of the incident, originally shared by a journalist and captioned, “We Will find a cure for corona but how r we gonna find a cure for stupidity.”

We Will find a cure for corona but how r we gonna find a cure for stupidity 😡😡 https://t.co/sZRQC3gY3Z — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 6, 2020

Notably, a house on a vacant plot of land caught fire in Jaipur as firecrackers fell on it roof. Luckily, there were no casualties reported.

Had the dreaded coronavirus not spoiled plans, Harbhajan would have been representing Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but the tournament was earlier pushed back to 15 April. Given how things stand at the moment, it is extremely likely that the tournament gets cancelled despite reports claiming that the organisers are aiming at a later window hoping that the country would be able to recover by then.