Hosting one of India’s largest tournaments, Hazaribagh emerges as hub of chess

In a region better known for its forests, coal reserves, and tribal heritage, a quiet intellectual revolution is unfolding. The 3rd HDCA All India Open FIDE Rating Chess Tournament 2025 underway in Hazaribagh, from May 10 to 15, has positioned the town as an emerging national hub for chess.

Over 600 players from 13 states across India have gathered here, turning the Shankarpur-based Angel High School into a grand arena of minds. The age spectrum is astonishing: from a four-year-old prodigy to an 84-year-old veteran, players of all generations have converged to compete across nine rounds in this prestigious FIDE-rated tournament.

Organized by the Hazaribagh District Chess Association (HDCA), under the aegis of the All India Chess Federation and All Jharkhand Chess Association, the tournament is among the largest of its kind in eastern India.

Hazaribagh has hosted similar events before, but this edition is being seen as a defining moment. With more than 300 boards in play, a total prize pool of ₹4.5 lakh, and FIDE rating points at stake, the event blends professional rigor with grassroots enthusiasm. The winner will take home ₹71,000, followed by ₹40,000 and ₹25,000 for second and third places, respectively. Cash awards are designated up to the 35th position, making the competition fiercely inclusive and rewarding.

Inaugurated by local MP Manish Jaiswal, the event is being celebrated not just as a sporting occasion, but as an intellectual and cultural landmark for the region. Speaking at the launch, Jaiswal remarked, “Chess is not just a sport—it is character-building. This tournament brings prestige to Hazaribagh and sharpens the minds of our youth.” His symbolic opening move on the board alongside young players captured the essence of the event: rooted in tradition, aiming for the future.

The organizing committee, led by HDCA President Vijay Kumar Singh, Secretary Manmeet Akela, and Tournament Director Karan Jaiswal, has won praise for its meticulous planning and inclusive approach. Accommodations for outstation participants have been arranged at the Hazaribagh Police Academy, with shuttle services and meals ensuring a seamless experience for over 600 attendees. The entire tournament is being officiated by a team of certified arbiters, led by Chief Arbiter Vishal Minz, who are ensuring fairness and professionalism at every board.

Beyond the logistics, what stands out is the sheer human diversity and energy in the tournament halls. Children barely old enough to form full sentences sit across from retired government officers, both locked in thoughtful silence over checkered boards. Parents, coaches, and local spectators hover respectfully, acknowledging the seriousness of the game and the aspirations it nurtures. The Angel High School campus, temporarily transformed, echoes not with noise but with strategy, tension, and occasional applause for a brilliant move or a surprising draw.

The event has also attracted attention from the broader chess community, with representatives from the Jamshedpur Chess Association and other federations present. For the HDCA, this tournament is not the culmination but a stepping stone. “We aim to establish Hazaribagh as a fixed location for annual national-level chess tournaments,” said Tournament Director Karan Jaiswal. “The vision is to create an ecosystem where sports like chess—often overshadowed—can thrive and inspire.”

In a country where cricket dominates media and public imagination, the rise of chess in semi-urban and rural spaces marks a quiet cultural shift. Chess has always been a game of intellect and patience, virtues deeply needed in a society often pressured by noise and speed. With the New Education Policy placing renewed emphasis on cognitive development and co-curricular balance, events like this align with national educational goals and aspirations.

As Hazaribagh hosts this rare confluence of talent, strategy, and community spirit, it sends a powerful message: India’s sporting future is not confined to stadiums in metros. Sometimes, it is shaped in classrooms-turned-tournament halls, in towns that think ahead and act with resolve. As the tournament heads toward its final rounds, the focus remains on the players, their moves, and their dreams. But in the broader picture, Hazaribagh has already won—for it has dared to become a lighthouse of intellect and inclusion.