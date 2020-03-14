In a recent development, co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Baadshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday has stated that he is hopeful that the deadly novel coronavirus, which has been declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation, will subside and a delayed IPL will go ahead with all the precautions taken into consideration.

Notably, all the franchises were invited for a meeting with the IPL governing council on Saturday, a day after the forthcoming edition of the Indian Premier League was postponed from 29 March to 15 April.

“Wonderful to meet all the Franchise owners ‘off the field’ so to say. The meeting by @Bcci and @ipl was to reiterate what all of us feel…safety first of the spectators, players management & cities we play in. All directives of the health agencies & govt to be followed..,” Khan tweeted.

“Hope the spread of the virus subsides & the show can go on. BCCI & team owners in consultation with the govt will keep a close watch & decide the way fwd in the health interest of ever1. Lovely 2 meet every1 & then sanitise ourselves repeatedly,” he added.

Even if the IPL commences from 15 April, it is expected to be played behind closed doors as the government has directed to avoid mass gathering, in view of the virus which has caused more than 5,000 deaths globally.

In India, over 80 people have been infected as per recent reports and two deaths have been confirmed to be caused by the virus infection.