Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has stated that he is honoured to be part of the Fit India Dialogue — being organised to celebrate the first anniversary of the Fit India Movement — where he will be interacting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other renowned fitness influencers on Thursday.

“I am honoured to be a part of our Honourable Prime Minister’s Fit India Dialogue where you can watch me talk about fitness and more,” said Kohli on his official Twitter handle.

The influencers who will share their thoughts on fitness and health include Kohli, Milind Soman, Paralympian gold medalist Devendra Jhajharia, nutrition expert Rujuta Diwekar, Afshan Ashiq – a woman footballer from Jammu and Kashmir who now trains other girls in football, Swami Shivadhyanam Saraswati – an alumni of IIT and MIT who will be representing the Bihar School of Yoga and Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal’s Mukul Kanitkar, who is renowned for his research for National Resurgence and is a educationist, among others. Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju will also be present at the event.

Soman, who is one of the biggest fitness influencers and a winner of the Ironman competition, said that he’s keen to share his fitness mantra with the whole country through the Fit India Dialogue. “I have been a proponent of doing simple things and therefore, in the presence of our Prime Minister, I will speak on simple ways to be healthy and fit at any age,” he said.

There will be plenty of anecdotes and tips shared by the participants on their own fitness journey during the online event.

The Fit India Movement envisioned by the prime minister and launched by him on August 29, 2019, has seen a collective participation of more than 3.5 crore Indians in various events, with more than 2.5 crore participants in the Fit India Freedom Run that was launched on August 15, 2019, with a digital footprint of 30 crore people.