Hong Kong defeat UAE to qualify for Asia Cup; join India, Pakistan in Group A

After defeating the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by eight wickets at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium in Muscat, Hong Kong earned a spot in the main Asia Cup competition.

As the top-ranked team at the conclusion of the Qualifiers, Hong Kong will now join India and Pakistan in Group A of the Asia Cup T20 competition. In Group B of the competition are Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

Their match against India will take place on August 31 in Dubai, and on September 2 they will face Pakistan in Sharjah. Unrelatedly, Hong Kong defeated the United Arab Emirates in the 2018 qualifications to join India and Pakistan in the same group for the ODI Asia Cup competition.

After Kuwait defeated Singapore by six wickets and finished their chase of 105 in 7.5 overs to be on top of the table on the basis of Net Run Rate, Hong Kong and the UAE were placed in a must-win situation going into the final match of the Asia Cup qualifying series.

Off-spinner Ehsan Khan, who chose to bowl first, excelled for Hong Kong with the ball, taking 4-24 in his four overs. Ayush Shukla, a right-arm medium pacer, assisted him effectively, picking up three for 30 in his three overs, and Yasim Murtaza (1-17), Aizaz Khan, and Aizaz Khan all made significant contributions to help bowl out UAE for 147 in 19.3 overs.

For the UAE, skipper CP Rizwan top-scored with 49 off 44 balls, including four fours, and all-rounder Zawar Farid slammed 41 off 27 balls after entering at number seven, hitting two fours and three sixes to give their bowling attack something to defend.

With a stand of 85 runs in 10.5 overs as their response, Murtaza and captain Nizakat Khan propelled Hong Kong to a strong start and set a record for the team’s highest-ever opening partnership in a T20I. Murtaza scored 58 off 43 balls, blasting seven fours and a six, while Nizakat was dismissed for 39, including five fours.

Hong Kong crossed the finish line with six balls remaining to secure the final available slot in the Asia Cup thanks to the contributions of Kinchit Shah (six not out) and Babar Hayat (38 not out). Hong Kong, which is currently placed 23rd in the ICC T20I rankings, will compete in their fourth Asia Cup overall after competing in the ODI format in the 2004, 2008, and 2018 tournaments.

(Inputs from IANS)