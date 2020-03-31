As India faces a stiff battle against the novel coronavirus, sports stars are not shying away from joining the fight. From Virat Kohli to Ajinkya Rahane and from Mahendra Singh Dhoni, all have done their bit and donated hefty amounts to help India overcome the pandemic.

The recent to join the list of donors is India opener Rohit Sharma who has donated a total sum of Rs 80 lakhs to different entities.

While informing about his effort on social media, Rohit said, “Let’s get behind our leaders and support them,” he tweeted while tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.”

The 33-year-old said he has donated Rs 45 lakhs to Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund), Rs 25 lakhs to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for Maharashtra, Rs 5 lakhs to Zomato Feeding India and Rs 5 lakhs towards welfare of stray dogs.

We need our country back on feet & the onus is on us. I’ve done my bit to donate 45lakhs to #PMCaresFunds, 25lakhs to #CMReliefFund Maharashtra, 5lakhs to @FeedingIndia and 5lakhs to #WelfareOfStrayDogs.Let’s get behind our leaders and support them @narendramodi @CMOMaharashtra — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 31, 2020

The vice-captain of the Indian limited-overs team has been a vocal advocate for social distancing on social media and has been urging people to adapt to all the preventive measures since the outbreak of COVID-19 in India.

In one of the videos shared on his Twitter timeline, he said, “Through these extremely difficult and dangerous times, Mother Earth has found a way to heal. Our planet has shown us what a difference a lifestyle change can make even in a short amount of time. We always wondered if it was too late to combat climate change but Mother Earth has shown us that we can reverse it and help her heal if we all do it together.”

Meanwhile, India captain Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma on Monday reportedly donated Rs 3 crore towards the cause against the novel coronavirus pandemic that has already affected more than 1250 people and killed 32 in India.