Cricket Australia Chief Executive Kevin Roberts admitted that there is a “very high risk” of the 2020 men’s T20 World Cup not going through as scheduled.

“Obviously, we’ve been hopeful all along that it could be staged in October-November but you would have to say there is a very high risk about the prospect of that happening,” Roberts told reporters in a video call on Friday. “In the event that doesn’t happen, there are potential windows in the February-March period, October-November the following year.”

The tournament is scheduled to be held from October 18 to November 15 this year but the shakeup in the cricket calendar that is needed due to the extensive break that has come up due to the coronavirus pandemic has put the tournament under a cloud of uncertainty.

Roberts made it clear that ultimately, the decision rests in the hands of the International Cricket Council. “And there are implications here for the ICC over a number of years. So there’s a lot of complexity for the ICC to deal with,” he said.

On Thursday, the ICC deferred decisions over the tournament until its next board meeting on June 10. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is also looking to hold the postponed 13th edition of the Indian Premier League around that period and will be keeping a close eye on the proceedings.