Former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs has named Indian captain Virat Kohli as his favourite Indian cricketer. Notably, Kohli has been in brilliant form recently and has even managed to register a historic series win against New Zealand in the recently concluded T20I series.

A Twitter user asked Gibbs to name his all-time favourite Indian cricketer, to which Gibbs replied, “Kohli.”

The India team has reached greater heights under Virat Kohli’s captaincy not only in the Test match format but also in limited-overs cricket.

However, they have not been able to win an ICC Trophy under Virat Kohli’s captaincy yet which they would look to win in the ICC T20 World Cup scheduled in Australia later this year.