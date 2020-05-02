Marnus Labuschagne is preparing himself for “heaps and heaps of cricket” once the coronavirus pandemic subsides and sport resumes. He made this statement on Saturday.

The global health emergency in the form of the dreaded virus has completely stopped international sports, postponing all scheduled bilateral cricket series and even putting the Men’s T20 World Cup scheduled to be played in October-November in Australia under doubt.

“There is going to be a lot of tours that will need to be made up,” Labuschagne told Australian Associated Press (AAP).

“There’s going to be a whole heap of cricket in a very short time frame. We’ll be making up for missed time, that schedule is just going to be packed.

“It’s going to be a bit different to what we’re used to. We’re going to have to be ready coming out of this break to play heaps and heaps of cricket.”

The 25-year-old has been in tremendous form after he stepped out as the concussion substitute of Steve Smith at Lord’s in last year’s Ashes series in England.

The batsman felt that his stint with Glamorgan helped him come good at the international level.

“I really enjoyed it last year. I loved Glamorgan, hence why I signed a two-year extension,” he said.

“It’s disappointing to see them and England cricket in trouble. It’s our responsibility, cricket on the whole, to make sure once this period is over that we get games on television and get the sport started again. We need to support each other,” he concluded.