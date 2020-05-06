Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire feels their toughest opponent is themselves because the team needs to be consistent in order to win titles.

In an exclusive fans’ Q&A on Manchester United’s official website, centre-back Maguire said he is focused on bringing more silverware to Old Trafford, when it is decided it is safe for football to resume.

“As a Red, our toughest opponent, probably, is ourselves. I would say that, at times this year, as a team, we have probably let ourselves down by being a bit too inconsistent. Not just for a full game but during games,” Maguire said in a response to a question from Muhammad in Indonesia.

“There have been times when we’ve been so good in games and then we’ve come off it a bit and been punished. So I’d say our toughest opponent is ourselves.

“We need to be mentally strong. We are a young group but we don’t really want to use that as an excuse. We want to be young but play mature. That is where we have really picked up in recent weeks,” the England international said.

“I have joined this club because I want to win trophies and I want to get silverware,” he declared, answering another question from Indonesia, by Iwansyah Iskandar.

“When I look back on my time at Manchester United, I want to make sure I have some trophies in that cabinet.”