Haryana Cabinet offers Cong MLA Vinesh Phogat reward equivalent to Olympic silver medallist

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Tuesday that the State Cabinet has decided to offer wrestler-turned-politician Vinesh Phogat benefits at par with those of an Olympic Silver medallist under the state’s sports policy.

Phogat, a Congress MLA from Julana in Jind district, had recently raised the issue in the Vidhan Sabha.

Considering the matter, the State Cabinet treated Phogat’s case as an exception and decided to extend the benefits under the policy, an official statement said.

Since Phogat is now an MLA, the state government will seek her preference regarding which benefits she wishes to avail, it added.

The Chief Minister said the state’s sports policy provides three types of benefits — a cash prize of Rs 4 crore, an Outstanding Sportsperson (OSP) job under Group ‘A’, and an HSVP (Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran) plot.

CM Saini noted that Phogat was disqualified from the Paris Olympics due to a procedural decision.

Given the circumstances at the time, the Chief Minister had tweeted that he would not allow the honour of Haryana’s pride, Vinesh Phogat, to be lessened.

During the ongoing budget session, Phogat had reminded the Chief Minister of his promise to honour her like a medallist after she was disqualified for being overweight ahead of her gold medal bout in the 50 kilogram category.

“The Chief Minister had said that Vinesh is our daughter and she would receive the reward as an Olympic silver medallist. This promise has still not been fulfilled,” she said in the Assembly.

“It is not about money, it is about respect. Many people from across the state tell me that I must have received the cash award,” Phogat added.

In August 2024, the Haryana government had decided to honour Vinesh Phogat with medallist status despite her disqualification from the Olympics for being overweight.

As announced by CM Saini, Phogat would receive the same rewards as an Olympic silver medallist. This acknowledges her historic achievement of reaching the final in the 50kg category, despite not competing in the final bout.