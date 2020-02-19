Star Indian batsman Rohit Sharma, who is currently recovering from a calf injury, took to Instagram to share a video in which he is seen working out in the gym. While many fans were quick to wish him a speedy recovery, some thought that the training was an indication that Rohit would make a comeback soon enough.

However, his former Mumbai Indians teammate Harbhajan Singh had a different question altogether.

“Only 40 kg for this ?? Common shaana,” the veteran off-spinner commented on Rohit’s video in which he is lifting weight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on Feb 18, 2020 at 3:27am PST

The Mumbai Indians skipper also responded by stating, “that’s because it’s my first day after injury with weights.”

Harbhajan’s remark has left social media users in splits. While some suggested that 40 Kg was enough for him to keep hitting sixes with ease, others highlighted how he was a slow starter even while on the pitch.

Indian fans would hope that the Hitman is able to make a comeback in the home series against South Africa with the forthcoming edition of the Indian Premier League scheduled post that.