Star Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Saturday heaped praise on a Sikh man who was spotted providing food to a poor old lady. He also gave her a hug.

Singh not only shared the tweet on his personal social media account but also captioned the post, “Jeonda reh mere veer.. Dua hai waheguru agge aise nek bandhe jeondhe wasdhe rehen.. Dhan guru Nanak Meher kari sab te.. together we can win this war against corona virus #carona #humainty #respect (sic.)”

Jeonda reh mere veer.. Dua hai waheguru agge aise nek bandhe jeondhe wasdhe rehen.. Dhan guru Nanak Meher kari sab te.. ❤️❤️🙏🙏 together we can win this war against corona virus #carona #humainty #respect 🙏🙏rab de bandhe 🙏 pic.twitter.com/BnDFHJ7DZS — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 3, 2020

The Chennai Super Kings star, also known as Bhajji, had also shared a post thanking all those who are at the forefront of the fight against dreaded coronavirus.

“Yes we are indebted to you forever doctors,nurses all medical help workers, police and every single one whose out there working for all of us .. Praying for your Saftey (sic.)” he said.

Yes we are indebted to you forever 🙏🙏🙏🙏 doctors,nurses all medical help workers, police and every single one whose out there working for all of us .. Praying for your Saftey 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/x4lh4SQKY9 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 4, 2020



A member of the Indian squad that won the T20 World Cup in 2007 and lifted the ICC World Cup in 2011, Harbhajan, had also welcomed PM Narendra Modi’s call for a show of unity against the dreaded coronavirus on Sunday.

(With inputs from IANS)