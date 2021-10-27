Harbhajan, Amir get into twitter war over India’s loss to Pakistan

Since Virat Kohli’s squad was defeated by the Babar Azam-led team on October 24, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh and Pakistan speed bowler Mohammad Amir have been engaged in a social media battle of words.

Harbhajan has also reminded Amir about the spot-fixing controversy in England in 2010, which resulted in three Pakistan cricketers — Amir, Mohammad Asif, and Salman Butt — being banned for five years from domestic and international cricket by the International Cricket Council.

It all started with Amir taking a swipe at Harbhajan, following Pakistan’s 10-wicket win, tweeting, “Harbhajan Paa Ji ne TV to nai toda apna? (Did Harbhajan break his TV?)”

hello everyone woh pochna yeah tha @harbhajan_singh paa ji ne TV to ni tora apna koi ni hota hai end of the day its a game of cricket 😊. — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) October 25, 2021

To this, Harbhajan replied, “Ab Tum bi bologe @iamamirofficial. yeh 6 ki landing tumhare ghar k tv par to nahi hui thi? Koi nahi hota hai end of the day it’s a game of cricket as u rightly said (Now you will also say things? Did this six land on your TV at home?)”

With the tweet, Harbhajan attached a video of him hitting a last-over six against Pakistan.

Amir then taunted Harbhajan with a video of Shahid Afridi slamming the Indian spinner for four consecutive sixes.

Harbhajan, nicknamed ‘Turbanator’, then dredged out a picture of Amir bowling a no-ball during the infamous Lord’s Test of 2010, with “disgrace” written in bold letters, and tweeted, “For people like you @iamamirofficial only Paisa paisa paisa paisa .. na izzat na kuch aur sirf paisa..bataoge nahi apne desh walo ko aur supporters ko k kitna mila tha… get lost I feel yuk talking to people like you for insulting this game and making people fool with ur acts. (For people like you, Amir, all that matters is money, not self-respect. Won’t you tell your countrymen how much you got?”

Amir replied, reminding the Indian spinner that Virat Kohli’s team had just experienced a humiliating defeat three days prior. He also brought up Harbhajan’s “illegal bowling action.”

After this Harbhajan posted a video of him smashing a six in the last over to win the match for India and tweeted, “Fixer ko sixer, chal daffa ho ja (A sixer for the fixer. Go, get lost).”

(With IANS inputs)