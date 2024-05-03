Rajasthan Royals’ all-rounder Riyan Parag’s meteoric rise in IPL 2024 led to speculations of him being one of the contenders for a T20 World Cup slot but the youngster was practical enough to shut down talks of ‘disappointment’ over missing out. He, however, is happy that his performances have led people to take his name for the right reasons.

The 22-year-old’s batting has significantly improved after he was promoted to the No.4 spot by the Royals in IPL 2024, and currently ranks fourth in the list of this season’s top-scorers with 409 runs from 10 matches, boasting an impressive average of 58.43 and a strike rate of 159.14.

As a result, in the lead up to the squad announcement, rumours floated around Riyan’s possible inclusion in the main squad or travelling reserves for the cricket spectacle. However, the BCCI went ahead with a tested combination while unveiling the 15-member squad on Tuesday.

Although the squad included new faces like Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, there were no uncapped players for the showpiece event starting June 1 in the US and the Caribbean. Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan were named as travelling reserves.

On Thursday, Riyan once again stood tall with a 49-ball 77 that almost guided the Royals to their 9th win before the Sunrisers Hyderabad pulled off a 1-run win, the youngster said that he wasn’t expecting his name in the 15-member squad as he wasn’t in a contention to play this IPL, especially after a horrific 2023 season where he could play only seven games before being dropped.

However, he is glad that his name is buzzing name for the right reasons.

“Till last year, I wasn’t even in contention to play the IPL, right?. Now, I heard a few rumours and I’m not even on social media anymore. So, I heard few noises here and there and so, I’m happy that they are taking my names for the right reasons.” Parag said.

Parag expressed his delight for the boys in Rajasthan Royals who have been picked in India squad for the T20 World Cup 2024. He added that it is great for the team and hope that India win the World Cup this time.

“I’m really happy for the boys in our team, especially Sanju bhaiya (Sanju Samson) for getting the call-up. It was great for our team and hope, we win the World Cup this time.”

The Royals have four players, including Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Avesh Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal, who have been picked in India squad for the prestigious event.