Gulveer Singh, Sanjeevani Jadhav headline Indian elite field at World 25K Kolkata

With World 25K Kolkata becoming the world’s first Athletic Gold Label race at this distance, the Indian elite field has swelled with 27 men and 13 women vying for the honours along the picturesque setting of the Red Road on December 15.

The USD 142,214 prize money race will witness some of India’s best athletes take centerstage. With equal prize money for the Indian elite men and women winners, the first three in each race stand to win Rs 3,00,000, 2,50,000, and Rs 2,00,000 respectively. The Indian elite men and women runners will also be further incentivised by an event record bonus of Rs 1,00,000 each.

Avinash Sable holds the current event record in the Indian elite men’s category, with a time of 1:15:17, and L Suriya holds the women’s record, with a time of 1:26:53.

The well-stocked men’s field will be led by the current sensation Gulveer Singh, who is in the midst of a purple patch. He is the current 5000 m (13:11:82) and 10,000 m (27:14:88) national record holder, and has also won a gold medal at the 17th Asian Cross-Country Championship 2024 held in Hong Kong recently. He is also the Asian Games 2022 bronze medallist in the 10,000 m.

Sawan Barwal, the defending champion (1:17:49), returns to Kolkata after winning Delhi Half Marathon 2024 along with Abhishek Pal, the winner of the 2022 edition of TSK 25K. He also won a silver medal at the recently concluded Asian Cross-Country Championship and DHM 2023. The men’s challenge will also see Kiran Matre looking to be a dark horse with a top-of-the-podium finish in World 10K Bengaluru 2024 with a new Indian Course Record. He came third at DHM 2024.

While recounting his recent exploits Gulveer Singh said, “The 2024 session was very good for me. I set four national records in this session, and I’m so motivated. International standards are very high as compared to India. We got a pacer there to do our best. This is my first time in World 25K and I will try to finish in the top three.”

Sanjeevani Jadhav will be the pre-race favourite in the women’s field. She recently won the World 10K Bengaluru 2024 and also earned a silver medal at the Asian Cross-Country Championship. She was also the winner of the 2022 edition (1:34:23) of TSK 25K. She is in red hot form, but she will get tough competition from Lilli Das, who won the DHM 2024. Kavita Yadav, winner of DHM 2023 and second at DHM 2024, will be no pushover either.

“I am well prepared for the World 25K Race. The 2024 year was good for me individually, but I am more focused on 2025 because I am preparing for the Asian and World Championships, and I want to do my best in these championships.

“TSW 25K is more important because we get a chance to compete with the world’s best athletes, and it’s a great opportunity to give our best performance individually and do my personal best in the race. This year, I will try to break the course record my senior colleague L Suriya made earlier,” Sanjeevani said.

With a bright line-up of athletes only one can imagine the competition in store when the flag waves on Sunday.