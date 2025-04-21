Excel in combat skills, remain mentally strong: Rajnath Singh to soldiers

Underscoring the importance of psychological warfare in today’s world, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asked the Indian Armed Forces personnel to be mentally strong as the nation can be protected not only with weapons but also through a strong personality with enlightened consciousness and awareness.

Speaking at an event organised at the Brahma Kumaris Headquarters in Mount Abu, Rajasthan on Monday, the defence minister dwelt at length on the mental stability and combat skills. “To deal with the challenges emanating from today’s constantly-evolving nature of warfare, our soldiers must excel in the skills of combat while being equally proficient in mental stability and spiritual empowerment,” he said.

Stating that wars now-a-days are fought different fronts, like cyber, space, information and psychological fronts, the defence minister said there is a need for the soldiers to be mentally strong.

Pointing out that physical strength is fundamental for a soldier; the minister said mental strength is equally vital as it helps him remain composed while protecting the nation against all the odds. These challenges are overcome through an energy born out of a strong inner-self. “Prolonged stress, uncertainty and working in difficult conditions could affect the mental health, which calls for strengthening the inner self,” he said.

“The theme of the campaign ‘Self-Empowerment – Through Inner Awakening’ is extremely interesting and relevant in today’s times. Self transformation through meditation, yoga, positive thinking and self-dialogue will provide mental, emotional and spiritual strength to our brave soldiers,” he said.

Calling the alert and strong security personnel a lighthouse for the nation, which can face any storm with determination, Singh said self-transformation is the seed, transformation of the nation is its fruit. “In an atmosphere of global uncertainty, India can spread the message that protection of inner-self and borders is possible together,” he added.

Later, a MoU was signed between the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Ministry of Defence and Headquarters SSW, Rajyoga Education and Research Foundation of Brahma Kumaris, a statement from the Ministry of Defence stated.