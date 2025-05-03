Gregg Popovich steps down as Spurs head coach; to serve as team’s President

After nearly three decades at the helm, Gregg Popovich has officially stepped down as head coach of the San Antonio Spurs, closing the curtain on one of the most iconic and influential coaching careers in NBA history. Popovich, 76, will now serve exclusively as the Spurs’ team president, the franchise confirmed on Friday.

derful players, coaches, staff, and fans who allowed me to serve them as the Spurs head coach, and I am excited for the opportunity to continue to support the organisation, community, and city that are so meaningful to me.”

Popovich’s legacy is unmatched. Since taking over as head coach in 1996 — in a bold move where he fired then-coach Bob Hill and appointed himself — Popovich transformed the Spurs into a model franchise. Under his leadership, the team secured five NBA titles (1999, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2014), powered by the legendary trio of Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginobili.

With a career coaching record of 1,422-867, Popovich retires as the winningest coach in NBA history, far surpassing Don Nelson. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame in 2023 and led Team USA to Olympic gold in Tokyo in 2021.

Beyond wins and championships, Popovich shaped the game through his coaching tree and outspoken activism. His former players and assistants — including Steve Kerr, Mike Budenholzer, Becky Hammon, and Ime Udoka — now shape the NBA in their own right. Hammon even made history as the first woman to lead an NBA team during a regular-season game after Popovich was ejected in 2020.

Known for his fierce integrity and no-nonsense pressers, Popovich also used his platform to speak candidly on political and social issues, from racial injustice to gun violence.

“Coach Pop’s extraordinary impact on our family, San Antonio, the Spurs, and the game of basketball is profound,” Spurs managing partner Peter J. Holt said in a statement issued by the Spurs. “He is truly one-of-a-kind as a person, leader, and coach.”