Green’s participation for Border-Gavaskar series under a cloud

Cameron Green’s prospects of participation in the five-Test Border-Gavaskar series against India, starting November 22, is under a cloud after the star Australian all-rounder is likely to undergo a back surgery following a recent injury he picked during their white-ball tour of England.

Green flew home from the UK after complaining of back soreness following the third ODI against England at Chester-le-Street. He had a scan in England and in Australia on return but Cricket Australia’s medical team have taken their time in assessing how to move forward with no formal plan yet released.

The 25-year-old has had four previous stress fractures but none since 2019. According to ESPNCricinfo, Green could miss the entire home season if he does undergo the surgery. However, if his road to recovery does not involve a surgery, he could still play for Australia but only as a batter.

Green has so far featured in 28 Tests for Australia, having scored 1377 runs that includes two centuries and six fifties. The right-arm medium pacer has also taken 35 wickets in the longest format.

Green’s absence from the entire series could affect Australia’s hopes of reclaiming the Border-Gavaskar series that the Indians pocketed on their previous tour in 2021-22.

Green’s injury could make way for Steve Smith to return to his favourable No.4 position, where he has amassed 5966 runs at an average of 61.50. In that scenario, Australia would be hunting for an opener.

Marcus Harris, Cameron Bancroft, and Matt Renshaw are front runners for that opening spot anyway alongside Usman Khawaja. New South Wales’ Sam Konstas, with his twin century against South Australia, might also be in the running.