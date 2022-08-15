The Great India Run culminates in Delhi, runners complete a distance of 829kms over 10 days.

Curtains came down on the Great India Run 2022 amidst much fanfare in a glittering ceremony at the Nehru Park here on Monday.

The relay-run which covered a distance of 829 kilometers and travelled all the way from Lal Chowk, Srinagar to New Delhi culminated in the presence of more than 500 fans and onlookers who rejoiced at the venue decorated with Indian flags. The mood was patriotic not a single person present at the venue was without a Tricolour in their hands.

The culmination ceremony was attended by Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, Member of Parliament Rajya Sabha Kartikeya Sharma, Member of Lok Sabha Manoj Tiwari and host of sporting luminaries including BCCI selection committee chairman Chetan Sharma, Paralympic games silver medalist Dr. Deepa Malik, Asian marathon champion Sunita Godara, 2022 CWG bronze medalist Rohit Tokas, former Indian cricketer Saba Karim, veteran Indian shooter Samresh Jung and coach of Virat Kohli Rajkumar Sharma amongst others.

Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma paid tribute to the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and appreciated the efforts of the runners without whom The Great India Run would not have been successful.

“The Great India Run 2022 has been an historic event and created a record of sorts as never before any run of this magnitude was flagged-off from Lal Chowk, Kashmir. With all my heart, I congratulate the 11 bravehearts and ultra-runners led by Arun Bhardwaj to have undertaken this challenge and completed the gruelling 829km run from Kashmir to Delhi with the Tricolour in hand spreading the message of Unity and Integrity to their fellow country mates,” Sharma said.

Talking during the historic effort Dr Jitendra Singh appreciated the event and said, “It is indeed a wonderful initiative and I would like to thank Kartikeya Ji and ITV Group for this wonderful initiative and I quite sure this will help a lot in not only promoting running as sport in the country but also spread a positive message of Unity and Integrity.”

Manoj Tiwari said, “It is an honour to be part of this event. It is really great and to unfurl the national flag at the Lal Chowk is simply fabulous. I would request Kartikeya Ji to come up with more initiatives like this which keeps the country united.”