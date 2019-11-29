Days after Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was stripped off from the captaincy of the club following an angry confrontation with the fans, he got a warm welcome by the spectators in the match against Eintracht Frankfurt at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday night.

Name of the Swiss star was cheered while being read out and when it looked like he would have to come off injured, he was given a round of applause.

But the heydays for the 27-year-old ended soon after the match ended with the Gunners losing to Eintracht 1-2.

Things became even worse when Xhaka was spotted laughing and joking with international teammate Gelson Fernandes and former Basel teammate David Abraham after the loss.

Post the overall scene, the Arsenal fans lashed out at Xhaka on social media some even demanding him to be sacked from the team.

“Xhaka smiling and laughing with Frankfurt players. Exit him in January. Horrendous player. Needs to go,” wrote a fan.

“Granit Xhaka laughing and smiling after that performance. Get this man out of Arsenal NOW,” wrote another.

Meanwhile, one fan pointed, “Any hopes for Xhaka staying are surely gone with him looking that chirpy after the final whistle. Professional pride be damned with our players.”