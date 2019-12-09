Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has expressed his happiness over the return in form of club’s attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard.

However, stats suggest that the Red Devils striker has not been impressive on the pitch, having scored just one goal and one assist in 20 total appearances for the club.

Meanwhile, Manchester United had a terrific last week as they reached the fifth spot in the Premier League table with back-to-back wins against Tottenham and Manchester City.

Lingard, who started against Spurs and City, played a major role in the wins, feels Solskjaer.

“Every one of us have things to deal with on the pitch and off the pitch and what he has had to deal with, that will be between us,” Solskjaer said. “It’s great to see him back.

“He’s Man United through and through. He’s a Red, he’s got a great attitude and a great work rate.”

Notably, Lingard has lost his place in the England squad after not playing up to the expectations.

“You can criticise anyone about anything, that’s the privilege some people think they have,” Solskjaer continued. “For me as a manager, I have to look after these boys in the good and the bad times.

“It’s great to work with him. I had him in the reserves, I gave him his debut in the reserves against Burnley. It’s good to see him back to his old self.”

Manchester Utd face AZ Alkmaar next on Thursday in their final group-stage match of the Europa League.