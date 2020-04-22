Pakistan T20I skipper Babar Azam has said that now he doesn’t get complacent with the good performances and rather pushes himself to go further.

“I used to become complacent easily if I performed well,” Azam said in a chat with ESPNcricinfo. “I used to have a negative thought process and that’s the area I realised I had to cover … Now, a good performance doesn’t make me happy, instead, I push myself to go further and try to expand my game.

“I have stopped thinking that my work is done if I perform, even if the team loses the game.

“I don’t want to prove anything to anyone, what I am doing, how I am playing and how big my role is.

“It’s easy to perform, go back, and be happy. But now I have told myself that whatever I do is for the team, and that is more relevant and important. My work isn’t done if I score runs.”

A week before, cricketer-turned-commentator Ramiz Raja has said that Babar can surpass India skipper Virat Kohli if the Pakistani plays with a free mind without the fear of losing. However, the Pakistan batsman has already ruled out such comparisons with Kohli, saying that the India batter has “already achieved a lot”.

Babar has played 74 ODIs, 38 T20Is and 26 Tests for Pakistan in which the right-hander has amassed 3359, 1471 and 1850 runs. The Pakistan batter averages above 50 in the white-ball formats.