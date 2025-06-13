Golf: Mannat Brar enters second round of match play at R&A Women’s Amateur

Mannat Brar carried on her good form as she shot fine rounds of 73-71 to be Tied-16th in the stroke-play segment of the prestigious 122nd R&A Women’s Amateur Championship. With the top 64 of the 144 starters moving into the match play segment, Mannat also made the grade.

Mannat is India’s top amateur and the all-India amateur champion. She is ranked 389th in the world and recently teed up at pro events on the Ladies European Tour’s Access series and also made the cut in one of them.

Last year, she finished T-11 in the Women’s Indian Open, a Ladies European Tour event. She was the top Indian finisher despite being an amateur.

Mannat clashed with Uma Bergner of Germany, and she trounced her 5&4 with four holes to spare to enter the last 16. She will meet Rebekah Gardner of Ireland in the next round. Rebekah had shot a similar even par two-round total in the stroke play segment.

In the stroke-play, Mannat had five birdies in both rounds. She had four bogeys and one double bogey, while on the second day, she had five birdies and four bogeys.

Jasmine Koo conjured a grandstand finish at Nairn to top the stroke play qualifying in The 122nd Women’s Amateur Championship.

The 19-year-old from California had rounds of 68-70, and in the first round of match play, she beat Judy Joa of Korea 7&5.

Earlier, Mannat Brar, making her fourth appearance at the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Golf (WAAP) Championships, equalled the best round by an Indian with a four-under 67. Mannat was the best of the six Indians in the fray and was lying Tied-ninth after the first day at the picturesque Par-71 Hoiana Shores course, which is hosting its first big event.

Mannat was four shots behind Seo-Jin Park (64) with four others at 6-under 65. Mannat was tied ninth with An Le Chuc of Vietnam, Eunseo Choi of New Zealand, and Jie-En Lin of Chinese Taipei.