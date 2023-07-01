Golf: Diksha, Pranavi in third round of Ladies Open

Diksha Dagar fought back strongly to make the cut along with compatriot Pranavi Urs at the Ladies Open by Pickala Rock Resort Siuntio, Finland.

Needing a good solid second round after a birdie-less first round of 74, Diksha played a stunning 5-under for the front nine but then dropped two bogeys against just one birdie on the back nine, for 4-under 68.

The round of 68 meant she was 2-under for 36 holes and comfortably made the cut in ied-32nd place.

Pranavi Urs was the only other Indian to make the cut as she added 1-under 71 to her first round 72 to be 1-under and was Tied-40th. She had three birdies against two bogeys.

The remaining four Indians, Tvesa Malik (74-73), Ridhima Dilawari (73-75), Amandeep Drall (73-77) and Seher Atwal (78-72) missed the cut which fell at even par.

Diksha, who won the Czech Ladies Open a week earlier, struggled in tough conditions on the first day, but played superbly on the second. She now has a chance to move up further on the final day.

Johanna Gustavsson took a one-shot lead into the final round after carding a second successive 66 on a long second day.

After finishing her first round early on Friday following storm suspensions a day earlier, the Swede got straight to business when she made three birdies in a row on the 5th, 6th and 7th.

One behind Gustavsson is Alonso, who produced another stellar display to fire a 69 (-3) despite bogeying her final two holes.

Christine Wolf was in solo third after shooting 69 (-3) to take her total score to 10-under-par.

The cut fell at even-par with 62 players making it to the final round.