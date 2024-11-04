Going to be fascinating to see how India rebound: Gilchrist

Former Australia wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist felt that the 3-0 whitewash by New Zealand will prompt an intensive period of retrospection in India as Rohit Sharma’s men prepares for the challenging tour to Australia for a five-Test rubber, starting November 22 in Perth.

Gilchrist said it will be fascinating to watch the way in which India will bounce back from the debacle when they take on reigning World Test Champions Australia in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

“It does (have an impact), more for the Indian players and the Indian team internally. They have to be asking themselves pretty hard questions.”

“I’m not expecting them to come out and be easy beats, but I do think on the back of that loss and the fact that it was a clean sweep — I cannot remember when that’s happened to them, just losing a series, let alone a clean sweep,” Gilchrist was quoted as saying by Fox Sports.

“I think that will raise some questions internally and the pressure and the expectation and the desire from a passionate cricketing nation to see that change around, that’ll ride heavily on those shoulders of all those players.

“There are a few ageing players there who may start to even second guess themselves a little bit. There’s some high class cricketers in that Indian squad. It’s going to be fascinating to see how they rebound from that challenge,” he further said.

Former opener David Warner, who till recently was eyeing a comeback to the Test side to face India, said the series demonstrated there was some vulnerability in the Indian batting order which the Aussies could use to their advantage during the upcoming series.

“And it helps the Australian guys. They’re coming out here after being beaten at home three-nil for five Tests against the Australian boys, (who have) three world class quicks and a world class spin bowler, and I’d be nervous if I’m in they’re batting order. I would be nervous.”

Warner later cautioned Pat Cummins & Co against being complacent while reminding them of India winning the Border-Gavaskar series on their previous two visits in 2018 and 2021.

Warner felt that the Australian top-order needed to find a way to counter Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, while reminding them about the impact of the sidelined quick Mohammed Shami, who might feature in the series despite not being named in the initial squad.

“The Australian top order … needs to make runs. They’ve got Mohammed Shami, who’s currently on the road to recovery with the knee – he potentially could be out here with the team – (and) you have … Bumrah and Siraj who are their spearheads,” Warner said.

“I think if Australia can get through those two gentlemen, there could be some big runs put on the board. But … we’re going to have to come out with our chest out against India. We have lost our last two series here against India (and) they have got a lot to play for.

“They’ve got some older guys in their team. I know the Australian cricket team have got a lot over 30 (as well) but … you have got Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, (Ravichandran) Ashwin, (Ravindra) Jadeja, you got these guys there who are in the back end of their careers as well, so there’s a lot to play for there as well, and whether or not they finish their careers this year or next year, they will want to finish on a high.

“I know those guys very, very well and they will be so determined to come out here and score big runs,” he added.