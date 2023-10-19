Goa CM urges state to welcome 37th National Games athletes with open arms

The much-anticipated 37th National Games Goa was inaugurated at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium on Thursday with a lamp-lighting ceremony by state Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant in the presence of state sports minister Govind Gaude and other dignitaries.

The presence of the dignitaries ignited the spirit of the players and encouraged them to perform their best. Moreover, the Chief Minister, Sports Minister and the MLA boosted the vigour of the spectators and students by showcasing their badminton skills on the court.

The appearance of Moga, the mascot of the National Games, in the stadium added an element of excitement among the spectators. The stadium was filled with the chants of Moga by students and spectators alike. This ceremony also marked the beginning of the Badminton tournament, which started at the same venue.

Welcoming the athletes and the officials from across the country, Sawant urged the people of Goa to welcome everyone with open arms.

“I welcome all the athletes and officials from across the country. With his vision of One Nation One Spirit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be with us to officially inaugurate the Games (on October 26). This is a dream we have harboured for the past 10 years and immense efforts have been placed to host the event to the picturesque shores of Goa,” he said.

“This edition of the National Games will be a great success. I hope it will serve as the perfect platform for all athletes to shine in the future at the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and the Olympics. While our beautiful state is renowned for its sea and sand, we aspire for it to be equally celebrated for its sporting prowess.”

“Keeping up the sporting spirit, I request everyone in Goa to welcome our badminton players and officials from across India with open arms,” the Chief Minister added.

Echoing the view, sports minister Govind Gaude said, “This was indeed a proud moment for India and Goa. We invite the people of Goa to join us and witness the thrilling badminton matches at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has got a great vision and encourages each athlete to take India ahead in the field of sports. In line with that, we are marching ahead with the 37th National Games Goa. We are certain this tournament will be a great success.”

The official opening ceremony of the 37th National Games Goa will take place on October 26 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.