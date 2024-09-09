Global Chess League: ‘Wonderful opportunity to play alongside Vishy sir’, says GM Vaishali R

Grandmaster Vaishali R, who is set to make her debut in the second season of the Global Chess League, expressed her excitement for playing alongside legendary Viswanathan Anand.

The 23-year-old Grandmaster, who was among the top picks at the player draft held in August, will play alongside the legendary Viswanathan Anand for Ganges Grandmasters and against her brother Praggnanandhaa R’s team, Alpine SG Pipers.

“I was thrilled to follow the first season; it was so much fun. I’m very excited to play in the Global Chess League this year, and I want to give my best to my team, said Vaishali.

“This will be a very special event for me to play alongside Vishy sir in the same team. It is a wonderful opportunity for me. My brother Pragg is on Magnus Carlen’s team, which is great as well. Of course, we won’t compete against each other, but our teams are different,” she said.

In the tournament, each team will play a total of 10 matches in a double round-robin format, with the winner of each match being decided in a best-of-six board scoring system.

“It is a very interesting and unique format, which we never had in chess events before. To have many strong players in one team, we get to discuss a lot about the game and share ideas. It will definitely help players improve individually,” she added while discussing the unique team format.

The league’s second edition will take place in London from 3rd to 12th October at Friends House, and Vaishali has already planned her off-the-board adventures in the city.

“The last time I visited London was five years ago. Back then, I missed going to the London Eye ride, so it’s the best opportunity for me to visit this time,” she signed off.