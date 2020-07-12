Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir recently recalled the time he shared a room with former Indian skipper MS Dhoni.

“We were roommates for more than a month and all we used to talk about was hair because he had those long hair and how he would maintain that hair and all that stuff,” Gambhir said while speaking on Star Sports Cricket Connected show.

“We remember sleeping on the floor, because we had a very small room and the first week, we were discussing how to make this room look bigger.

“So, we removed the bed out of the room and then we slept on the floor on the mattresses and it was a great moment because we both were young,” he added.

MS Dhoni last played a cricket match in 2019 which was India’s semi-final encounter of the 50 Overs World Cup and was expected to make a comeback in IPL 2020 but the tournament stands indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.