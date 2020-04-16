Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir has called for a collective effort from the countrymen to overcome the persistent crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic which has brought almost the entire planet into a standstill.

Asking people to stay inside and adhere to all the guidelines and measures given by the government to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, Gambhir also made an appeal to donate for the corona warriors and said even a one rupee contribution with the right emotion would be big.

“We can only win this war if we stand together and the most important thing is to follow the guidelines. If we have been asked to stay at home and not leave our house at any circumstance then it’s really important for us to follow this, as it is for the betterment of our nation,” Gambhir said while speaking on Star Sports ‘Cricket Connected’ show as quoted by IANS.

“Since we were talking about donations, according to me there’s no limit, if a person gives one rupee with the right emotion, it’s a very big contribution,” the former Indian opener further said while calling on people to make a contribution in the fight towards COVID-19 which has so far affected over 12 thousand people and claimed more than 400 lives in the country.

As an effort to contribute in the fight against the deadly virus, the BJP parliamentarian from East Delhi, Gambhir, has donated a sum of Rs 1 crore to the Delhi Government with an addition of 2000 Personal Protective Equipments for the medical workers in the capital city.

Besides that, he has pledged to donate his two years’ salary towards Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) and has already released Rs one crore out of his MP Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) Fund towards the relief efforts amid the coronavirus outbreak.