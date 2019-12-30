Former India cricketer and BJP MP from East Delhi, Gautam Gambhir on Sunday urged the BCCI and its president Sourav Ganguly to dissolve the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) and demanded sanctions and bans for its officials who were seen getting physical during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the local cricket body.

A DDCA statement had said that all the members had unanimously “passed the resolutions and agendas” but according to news reports and visuals doing the rounds on social media is believed that the AGM had its share of drama.

Blows were exchanged and ruling group’s joint secretary Rajan Manchanda was slapped by opposition’s Maqsood Alam during the meeting.

Cricketer-turned-politician Gambhir described the entire incident as shameful and tweeted, “DDCA GOES “ALL OUT” …AND DDCA IS ALL OUT FOR A SHAMEFUL DUCK. Look, how handful of crooks are making mockery of an institution. I’d urge @BCCI @SGanguly99 @JayShah to dissolve @delhi_cricket immediately. Surely, sanctions or even a life ban for those involved.”

“The AGM was disrupted by supporters of general secretary Vinod Tihara after resolution 3, 4 and removal of its Ombudsman Justice (Retd) Badar Durrez Ahmed was defeated by almost 75 percent,” a source privy to the developments was quoted as saying by PTI.

Justice (Retd) Deepak Verma was appointed as the new ombudsman of DDCA, replacing Badar. However, a day after the latter had asked the DDCA members to exercise restraint and suggested that the entire proceedings at the AGM were video-recorded.

“The supporters of Vinod Tihara also manhandled MLA Shri Om Prakash Sharma and the attendance register was also snatched,” the source added.