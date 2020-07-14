Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that it was “frustrating” not to win against Southampton after they were held 2-2 in a Premier League match on Monday at the empty Old Trafford Stadium.

“Frustrating, yes, but it’s part of the game as well. We’ve had so many times where we’ve won the game in the last minute, and it’s another test for the boys, another test on mentality. Can we shake this off, can we be ready for Thursday, with a positive frame of mind? As you said, we’ve been on a fantastic run and you can’t sit down and feel sorry for yourself when it goes against you for a little while,” Solskjaer was quoted as saying on the official wesbite of Manchester United.

“Probably we didn’t deserve three points. Because Southampton are a good team and deserved to get something from the game. They played well. They are a physical, very, very fit side. They run and run, they chase and we never got the rhythm in our passing today especially after we got to 2-1. You can play better but we created chances and played some fantastic football at times. Anthony [Martial] has got two massive chances that he creates for himself and the two goals are very good,” he added.

Meanwhile, like fourth-placed Leicester City, fifth-placed Manchester United also blew up the chances and the points to dethrone Chelsea from the third spot in the points table after the Blues had lost 0-3 against Sheffield United on Saturday.

“That’s football. It is key moments. There are key moments in every game of football and that was key moment. We will take it and move onto Thursday at Selhurst Park. It’s a game to focus on. This will be in the back of our heads tonight, we’re disappointed but tomorrow it’s all heads on Crystal Palace,” the United boss said.

However, Solskjaer heaped praises on Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, who had scored on quick succession to take United 2-1 up and continue their stupendous goal-scoring forms. Both of them have taken their tally to 21 goals each in this season.

Martial teamed up with Rashford in the 20th minute for the latter to smash his 21st goal of the season. The French striker was at the heart of the matter again two minutes later when he cut across Southampton defenders before launching a thunderous strike into the back of the net.

“If you get a two-goal cushion, that’s a different ball-game. But we scored two fantastic goals, Anthony, I thought he was excellent today, absolutely top-class. Especially the second goal. That’s how we want to play football. Fast, quick, through the pitch and then a very good finish,” Solskjaer opined.