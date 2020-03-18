In the wake of the novel Coronavirus, the French Tennis Federation on Tuesday announced the postponement of French Open 2020 until September.

The Roland Garros, which was slated to be played between May 24 and June 7, will now commence on September 20 and will conclude on October 4 this year.

“The whole world is affected by the public health crisis connected with COVID-19. In order to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved in organising the tournament, the French Tennis Federation has made the decision to hold the 2020 edition of Roland-Garros from 20th September to 4th October 2020,” said Roland Garros in its official website.

“Though nobody is able to predict what the situation will be on 18th May, the current confinement measures have made it impossible for us to continue with our preparations and, as a result, we are unable to hold the tournament on the dates originally planned,” it added.

Meanwhile, the president of the French Tennis Federation called it a “brave decision” and urged to work together in the fight against coronavirus to ensure everybody’s well-being.

“We have made a difficult yet brave decision in this UNPRECEDENTED situation, which has evolved greatly since last weekend. We are acting responsibly, and must work together in the fight to ensure everybody’s health and safety,” explained Bernard Giudicelli, President of the FFT.

The coronavirus, which has already been declared pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO), has so far claimed around 8,000 lives and has affected over 197,000.