Four-time junior world championship medallist Esow hit by bikers during training ride

India’s star cyclist Esow Alban escaped with “minor injuries” after he was hit from behind by two bikers while he was on a training ride on the road near the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex here.

The 24-year-old from Andaman and Nicobar Islands is the first Indian cyclist to win an individual medal at the global level, a silver in keirin event at the 2018 junior track world championships and again won a silver in sprint and a bronze in keirin in the 2019 edition.

Esow currently trains at the IG Stadium’s SAI Cycling Academy that houses a top-class velodrome. The facility has earned recognition from the world body UCI. On Wednesday, he suffered injuries to his buttocks and hands while training on the road near the facility.

“Today, I was hit from behind by two bikers during my training ride. They were speeding at over 100 km/h. I was in my lane. Focused. Disciplined. Yet they blamed me and showed no regret,” Esow wrote on his Instagram handle.

“I’m grateful to be safe, with only a few scratches,” he added while revealing that the rear wheel of his cycle was broken from the impact.

“This could’ve been worse — not just for me, but for any cyclist on the road. To everyone out there: We cyclists are not in your way. We are humans. We are athletes. We represent our nation. Respect cyclists. Give us space. Give us safety. Thank you to my coach, team coach, and the officer who stood by me and are helping with the investigation,” he said.

On Thursday, The Statesman reached out to Esow, who said he was doing fine, and will soon resume training. It has also been learnt that the youngster was immediately given first aid and asked to rest upon being checked by the medical staff.