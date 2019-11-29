After Arsenal removed Unai Emery as their manager on Friday, four names have emerged as the probable candidates to take over the reins of the Gunners.

According to a report on English portal The Independent, former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti alongside former Juventus manager Max Allegri and Wolves’ Nuno Espirito Santo are in the race.

However, it has been reported that ahead of the three mentioned names Manchester City assistant head coach Mikel Arteta is the front runner at the moment to succeed Emery.

Arteta was linked with the London-based club in May 2018 as well before they finalised on Emery. Second-in-command of Pep Guardiola, Arteta has earned praises in recent times for his footballing brain.

Courtesy of a poor run of play in the ongoing season, Emery was the subject of heavy criticism before eventually being sacked. Under him, Arsenal have been winless in their last seven matches across competitions.

“The decision has been taken due to results and performances not being at the level required,” the official statement released by Arsenal read.

“We have asked Freddie Ljungberg to take responsibility for the first team as interim head coach. We have full confidence in Freddie to take us forward. The search for a new head coach is underway and we will make a further announcement when that process is complete,” the statement added.

Notably, Emery had taken the managerial assignment with Arsenal prior to the start of the 2018-19 season replacing the legendary manager Arsene Wenger, who decided to step down after serving the manager of the club for twenty-two years.

In his first season in charge, Emergy led the Gunners to a fifth-place finish in the Premier League and the final of the UEFA Europa League, where they lost to Chelsea.