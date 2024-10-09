Former USMNT coach Berhalter appointed Director of Football and manager of Chicago Fire

Chicago Fire FC announced that former US national team head coach Gregg Berhalter has been named the Club’s Director of Football and Head Coach on Tuesday. With the appointment, Berhalter becomes the 10th full-time head coach in Club history and will oversee all aspects of the Fire’s sporting operations, including the First Team, Chicago Fire FC II, and the Chicago Fire Academy, reporting directly to Owner and Chairman Joe Mansueto.

“I’m honoured to be named Director of Football and head coach of the Chicago Fire, and I would like to thank Joe Mansueto for his trust,” said Berhalter.

“Chicago is an incredible city, built on communities of hard-working and passionate people who truly love soccer. I look forward to working alongside our staff and players to transform the Fire into a world-class organization that all our fans and the city can be proud of and will support.”

With 30 years of professional experience as a player, coach, and sporting executive, Berhalter joins the Fire after a successful tenure with the U.S. Men’s National Team, in which the team won three major trophies and returned to the FIFA World Cup. However, his time with the side came to an end after an underwhelming group-stage exit in the 2024 Copa America tournament which took place in the United States this summer.

Berhalter will formally begin his new role with the Fire following the conclusion of the 2024 MLS regular season. Current head coach Frank Klopas will step down from his position following the team’s final regular season match on October 19 and will transition to a new role as Vice-President of Football.

In 74 matches with the USMNT, Berhalter compiled a 44-17-13 record, leading the United States to the 2022 FIFA World Cup and paving the way for future success. Under his guidance the USMNT won the 2021 Gold Cup, two Concacaf Nations League titles, and advanced to the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. During the 2022 World Cup, the USMNT recorded multiple shutouts for the first time in the tournament since 1930, all while utilizing the youngest pool of players in team history.

As a player, Berhalter spent 18 professional seasons in the Netherlands, England, Germany, and the United States. At the international level, the former central defender earned 44 caps and represented the USMNT at two FIFA World Cups, serving as a notable part of the 2002 team that advanced to the Quarterfinals in Korea/Japan.