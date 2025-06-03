Former UK PM Rishi Sunak credits India for return of cricket in Olympics

Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak, who is in Ahmedabad to watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings, credited India’s growing global impact and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in particular, for paving the return of the sport to the Olympics after a century-long hiatus.

Cricket has been added to the list of competitions for the Los Angeles Games 2028, a first for the sport since 1900.

“It’s a sign of the influence India now has in the 21st century. India’s passions, India’s tastes — they now have a global impact. Why is cricket back in the Olympics for the first time in 100 years? Because of India,” said Sunak.

Sunak also touched upon the global effect the IPL has had over the years. “The IPL has transformed cricket. I think every cricketer, everywhere, wants to play in the IPL at some point in their career now. It’s also been great for the women’s game, getting more girls into the sport (through the Women’s Premier League),” he said.

Crediting the IPL’s global impact on overseas cricketers, Sunak cited the recent performances of players like Jacob Bethel as an example.

“And just look at the English players who’ve been involved, and they’re getting better. I was at Edgbaston last week watching the England vs West Indies ODI. Jacob Bethell played a brilliant innings. The IPL has improved him as a cricketer,” he said.

Bethell, who plays for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL, made a 53-ball 82 in England’s massive 238-run victory over the Windies in the opening one-dayer of the three-match series.

Identifying cricket as a capable diplomatic tool, Sunak said, “Cricket is such a helpful diplomatic tool. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (of Australia) and I have always had great cricket banter, especially during the Ashes series — at one point, it even got a tiny bit heated, but all in a very friendly way.”

“(India’s) Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi and I also always had great cricket chats before getting down to business. India is coming to England this summer. It’s going to be a great tour, and I know it will strengthen the partnership and friendship between our two countries,” he hoped.

Pledging his loyalty to RCB ahead of the IPL final, Sunak stated that owning one of Virat Kohli’s bats, which he had been gifted, is one of his prized possessions. The bat was gifted to him by Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during one of their previous meetings.

