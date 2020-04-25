Legendary Pakistan cricketer Sana Mir on Saturday announced her retirement from international cricket.

During her glittering 15-year cricketing career, Sana played 226 internationals, including 137 as captain from 2009 to 2017.

“I want to extend my gratitude to the PCB for giving me an opportunity to serve my country for 15 years. It has been an absolute honour and privilege. I extend my gratitude to all the support staff, players, ground staff and everyone behind the scenes for their contribution in my career and development of women’s cricket,” said Sana as quoted by PCB’s official website.

“I also want to thank my family and mentors who provided unconditional support that allowed me to fulfil my dreams of representing Pakistan at a global stage and would also like to thank my departmental team ZTBL for their support throughout my career. I look forward to continue serving them if department cricket continues.

“Last few months have provided me with an opportunity to contemplate. I feel it is the right time for me to move on. I believe I have contributed to the best of my ability for my country and the sport.

“During my cricket journey, I have met and built strong friendships and bonding with some amazing cricketers in women’s cricket. Listening about their stories and philosophies have not only made me a tougher and stronger athlete but have also taught me great things about life, which are beyond yourself or the sport or winning and losing.

“I would like to extend my gratitude to ICC for its continuous support to women’s cricket. Tournaments like ICC Women’s Championship have been a real game changer, especially for teams like Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka as they proved vital in helping us express our talent at the international level.

“Last but not the least, all the cricket fans and supporters around the world. Words fall short when I want to thank all of you for your love, support and encouragement you extended in the past 15 years. It has been an honour to serve Pakistan in cricket and to wear the green jersey with absolute pride. It is time for me to move on. InshaAllah the service will continue in essence and in a different form. Pakistan Zindabad,” she added.