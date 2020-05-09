India’s dream run-in International cricket was short-lived after they emerged as the champions of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011. The MS Dhoni led side then lost 8 consecutive Test matches in their away tours in England as well as Australia.

Understandably, when England came to tour India in 2012, it was looked upon as an opportunity to avenge their 0-4 defeat from the Alastair Cook led side. However, England made a remarkable turnaround and went on to beat India in India even after losing the first Test of the series.

They lost the first Test in Ahmedabad but then won successive Tests in Mumbai and Kolkata to take the series 2-1 as the last Test in Nagpur ended in a draw. That was England’s first Test series win in India in 27 years. The series was the last time India tasted defeat in their home soil in the longest format of the game and no team has ever managed to do that again.

In conditions where Indian spinners were supposed to wreak havoc, England spinners Graeme Swann and Monty Panesar had more fun that then their Indian counterparts and gave a tough time to players like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara.

8 years after their incredible series win in India, England’s spin bowling coach at that time and former Pakistan leggie Mushtaq Ahmed revealed why England managed to do well in that series.

He stated that none of the Indian batsmen played the sweep shot to try and upset the rhythm of the spinners and the only exception was Sachin Tendulkar as the likes of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni were never good sweepers of the ball.

“We won in 2012 because we knew what fields to set, what pace to bowl at. Neither Virat was sweeping nor Dhoni. Only Sachin was there. The Indians were focussing on England seamers but the spinners surprised them,” Mushtaq told PTI.

“Swann and Panesar were much quicker in the air than their Indian counterparts and that was the reason for their success,” Mushtaq added.

While Swann picked up 19 wickets in 4 Tests in that series, Panesar had 17 against his name in 3 Tests.