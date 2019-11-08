Former General Secretary of Mohun Bagan Football club Anjan Mitra breathed his last in Kolkata on Friday after battling multiple health issues. The same has been confirmed by family sources. Mitra was aged 72.

“He died at the Apollo Gleneagles Hospital at 3:10 am,” his son-in-law and former Indian football team goalkeeper Kalyan Chaubey told IANS. Mitra is survived by his wife and daughter.

Notably, Mitra was suffering from many health complications that had emerged post a bypass surgery five years ago.

Mitra was a die-hard football and Mohun Bagan football fan since his childhood and a chartered accountant by profession. He was associated with the club as a football administrator for as many as three decades. He even went on to become the General Secretary of the club for 23 years and decided to step down in 2018.

During his stint as an administrator, the club won many top-tier tournaments within the country including the National Football League and the I-League.

He played a massive role in roping the club’s title sponsor.

Mitra’s body was initially taken to his residence in the morning and then taken to the Mohun Bagan club premises where management, players and fans paid their last tributes to him.