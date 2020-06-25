Former Manchester United forward Robin Van Persie congratulated Frenchman Anthony Martial after the latter netted a hat-trick during their Premier League encounter against Sheffield United on Wednesday.

Martial scored all three goals as the ‘Red Devils’ ran out comfortable 3-0 winners at Old Trafford. Martial also became the first Man Utd player to score a league hat-trick since Van Persie in the 2013 season.

The Dutchman scored a hat-trick against Aston Villa during Alex Ferguson’s last season at helm and Martial now becomes the first player to net three goals for them in the league in the post-Fergie era.

Van Persie took to social media to congratulate Martial and wrote on Twitter: “It took a while…but happy that someone has taken the baton after seven years. Congratulations on your hat-trick @AnthonyMartial #MUFC.

Martial took note of the messages from RVP and replied: “Thank you legend @Persie_official.”

Following the end of the match against Sheffield, Martial said he felt weird as there was no one in the stands to cheer his hat-trick. All matches are being played behind closed doors in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

“It was real nice. The fans were happy… no, it was a little bit strange! I know they will be happy for me and it’s good to play like this,” he said as quoted by manutd.com, the club’s official website.

“I just want to score more goals. If I can score every game, it’s a benefit for the team. I have to continue like this and to help the team win more games.”